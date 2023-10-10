Major, Havaldar martyred, 5 terrorists killed in Zhob

Major Syed Ali Raza Shah (right) and Havaldar Nisar Ahmed. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A Park army major and a havaldar were martyred while five terrorists were killed during an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Zhob district Sunday night.

On night of October 8 and 9, security forces conducted an IBO in general area Sambaza, Zhob District, on reported presence of terrorists. During the operation, terrorists were surrounded and after intense exchange of fire, five terrorists were sent to hell.

However, in ensuing exchange of fire, Major Syed Ali Raza Shah, 31, of Sargodha District, and Havaldar Nisar Ahmed, 38, resident of Vehari District, fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom. Maj Shah led the operation from the front.

Security forces of Pakistan are indebted and proud of our brave men and pay homage to their chivalry and sacrifices for the motherland, which further strengthensour resolve to uproot the menace of terrorism from the country, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said, adding sanitisation of the surrounding areas is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.