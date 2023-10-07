Prisons Dept, LUMS ink MoU for prisoners’ welfare

LAHORE:To enhance the delivery of criminal justice, raise legal awareness and improve the well-being of inmates, Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) and Punjab Prisons Department have signed a memorandum of understanding.

Per MOU, the students and faculty members of the law school of LUMS will collaborate with the Punjab Prisons Department to deliver paralegal training for inmates and to work in other ways to ensure the rights of prisoners.

IG Prisons Farooq Nazir and Acting Vice Chancellor, LUMS, Dr Tariq Jadoon signed the MoU while Prof Angbeen Mirza and Dr Qadir Alam, AIG Prisons detailed the parameters of collaboration. Justice Abid Aziz of Lahore High Court and Advocate Dr Parvez Hassan, Senior Advocate were also present. Paralegal training will empower inmates with a deep understanding of their legal rights. LUMS will conduct programmes within the prison, in collaboration with SAHSOL and Punjab Prisons.