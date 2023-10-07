Hindu girl murdered after gang-rape

BAHAWALPUR: A Hindu girl has allegedly been gang-raped and murdered at Qasim Wala Bangla of Cholistan desert in the limits of the Derawer Police Station.
The body was found lying near the Bhutta Canal on Thursday. The girl’s father said she was abducted when she went to defecate in the desert at midnight.
According to the police spokesman, the girl’s postmortem has been conducted and the report is yet to come. Three accused have been arrested.
