SIU arrests four suspects for ‘forcibly overdosing’ girl to death

The police’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) arrested on Wednesday four suspects on the charges of killing a young girl and later dumping her body to get rid of the evidence.

The body of the girl, whose identity remained hidden, was found wrapped in a blanket in the bushes in Sachal Goth area on September 27. The SIU chief, SP Junaid Ahmed Shaikh, said that the arrests were made in an intelligence-based raid in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, following a technical investigation into the case. He added that police faced resistance in arresting the suspects, identified as Kashif, Ejaz Hussain, Raja and Sabir.

He said that the postmortem report of the girl stated that she died of an aphrodisiac overdose. He added that she died at a brothel which was being run by the arrested suspects and owned by a government official, who was not named.

The officer shared that the initial probe found out that the suspects had given the girl an excessive number of aphrodisiac pills to force her to sex work. As she died of it, they wrapped her body in a blanket and dumped the same in an unpopulated area, he added, further investigations were underway.

‘Boy staged his own kidnapping’

The District Central police arrested a 17-year-old boy for allegedly staging his own kidnapping and trying to extort money from his family.

A man had lodged an FIR with the Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan police station, stating that his nephew had been abducted enroute to Lahore by four people who were demanding Rs50,000 in ransom for his release.

The police, with technical support of the Citizen-Police Liaison Committee, launched an investigation into the case that led to the location of the boy. During interrogation, he confessed to staging his own kidnapping.

The boy said that he was on his way to Lahore but dropped off in Hyderabad for not having a ticket, after which he schemed this plan to get money.