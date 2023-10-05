Shadow courts

Last week, it was reported that a jirga in Wana, South Waziristan ordered a local journalist to pay a fine or leave the area. Unfortunately, many of these jirgas tend to operate in a totally unregulated manner, passing verdicts contrary to the law. In the districts that used to belong to Fata, these jirgas arose to fill the vacuum left by the absence of the normal legal system. Pakistan is a state. It has a constitution which binds every citizen to abide by law. The state and government needs to protect the life and liberty of each if its citizens as stated by the constitution. This case can be a very good opportunity for the government, state and judiciary to assert their authority and crackdown on these irregular courts and their illegal verdicts.
Syed Badshah
Buner
One of the most pressing human rights concerns in Pakistan is the issue of freedom of expression. In recent years,...
This letter refers to the editorial ‘Not the answer’ . It is true that capital punishment is not ‘the’ panacea...
Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir has done a commendable job by speeding up the actions against the currency...
In the evolving landscape of official documentation, a significant concern has emerged around the absence of a...
Recently, I took a friend to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases Larkana for a checkup. There I saw that...
There is a heated debate going on about young lawyers and how poorly paid they are. In my opinion, these are the kinds...