No valid reason for election delay: Siraj

LAHORE: Jamaat-i-Islami Amir Sirajul Haq has said that there is no valid reason or rationale for any delay in the upcoming elections.

He firmly said that the JI is resolutely committed to opposing any unconstitutional actions that could infringe upon the fundamental right of the people to vote.

Speaking to the media in Mansoora on Tuesday, he said that the Constitution explicitly mandates the holding of elections within 90 days following the dissolution of assemblies. He stressed that maintaining stability hinges on upholding the Constitution and conducting transparent elections.

Haq criticised those who advocate prioritising economic reforms before elections, asserting that such calls simply echo past slogans, particularly the rhetoric of “accountability before elections.”

He said that proponents of these ideas are well aware of their declining popularity among the masses and anticipate an imminent defeat.

The JI leader underscored the responsibility of the state and its institutions to combat smuggling and corruption, saying an elected government is better equipped to address these challenges.

He highlighted the people’s admiration for the armed forces, attributing it to the constitutional mandate of safeguarding the nation.

He said that adherence to the Constitution by all institutions would enhance the respect and affection they receive from the public.

Haq regretted that the two previous coalition governments had led the nation’s economy astray in the past five years, resulting in profound hardship for the people.

He criticised the caretaker government, characterising it as an extension of the previous administration, and accused it of following the directives of the IMF.

He said that caretaker governments in two provinces were operating beyond their constitutionally defined tenure. Furthermore, he said that caretakers lacked the authority to increase electricity and gas tariffs.