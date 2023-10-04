‘Tik Tak’ features story of love in war times

The Pakistan Theatre Festival is in full swing at the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi. On the 25th day of the festival, Iranian theatre group Petvazh presented their play “Tik Tak” in the Persian language.

The play is written by Mehdi Salehyar and directed by Ahmad Nadafi, with Maryam Hashemi, Alireza Kaghazgaram, Reza Aezami Rad and Mehdi Sarsangi in the cast.

Its story revolves around love in the time of war. It features a soldier who has been protecting a tower for years, when his wife reaches the warzone to find him and take him home. The woman tries to make her husband understand that he had nothing personal against the enemy and the war was imposed on them by generals on either side.

She says that soldiers and their families are the victims of war. In the end, everyone gets killed in the war and a new soldier takes place of the woman’s husband to protect the tower.

Ongoing since September 8, the festival will end on October 8. It will feature a total of 45 shows along with theatre-related discussions and workshops. A total of 27 theatre groups of Pakistan as well as seven groups from foreign countries, including the United States, Germany, Iran, Turkiye and Sri Lanka, have been participating in the grand thespian event. Jang and Geo News are media partners of this theatre festival.