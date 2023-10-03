UK comedian Russell Brand faces second police inquiry: reports

LONDON: UK police on Monday said they were investigating new information regarding harassment and stalking claims made by a woman, with British media reporting comedian Russell Brand was the target of the probe.

The comedian and actor is already facing a Metropolitan Police investigation in the wake of a joint investigation by The Times, Sunday Times and Channel 4, which published claims from four women of rape, sexual assaults and emotional abuse.

A second police force which covers an area west of London has now said it is looking into fresh information. “Thames Valley Police in the past two weeks received new information in relation to the harassment and stalking allegations dating back to 2018,” the force said in a statement. “This information is being investigated; as such it would be inappropriate to comment on an ongoing investigation,” it said. The force did not confirm the subject of its investigation.

The BBC and Daily Mail said the woman reported allegations against Brand to Thames Valley Police between 2018 and 2022, but no further action was taken.