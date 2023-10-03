Zohaib faces Uzbekistan boxer today

LAHORE: Pakistan’s premier boxer Zohaib Rasheed will face Uzbekistan’s Hasanboy Dusmatov in the 46-51kg quarter-finals of the boxing event of the 19th Asian Games at the Hangzhou Gymnasium on Tuesday (today).

The bout will start at 12:45pm PST. Zohaib, who is also the Asian bronze medallist, took a fine start last week when he downed UAE’s Sultan Alnuaimi 5-0 in the pre-quarter-finals.

Zohaib, who also has to his credit Asian Under-22 bronze medal, had got bye in the first round. Pakistan’s coach and former Olympian Arshad Hussain said that he has fifty percent chance.

“He has fifty percent winning chance as the Uzbek is also a tough boxer. But Zohaib is super fit and mentally in top condition,” Arshad told The News from Hangzhou. The other three Pakistani boxers, Mohammad Qasim, Ibrahim and Fatima Zehra, have already been eliminated.