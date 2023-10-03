Iran thrash Pakistan in kabaddi

ISLAMABAD: Defending champions Iran on Monday overwhelmed Pakistan 43-16 in kabaddi event of the 19th Asian Games at the XSG Sports Centre in Hangzhou.
Iran team dominated the proceedings throughout the match by maintaining their supremacy to get clear.
In day’s other matches, Chinese Taipei and India played 34-34 draw while Malaysia edged out Korea 40-38. Tomorrow (Wednesday) Pakistan will play their next match against Korea.
