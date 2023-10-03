PSX begins WIW 2023

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) joined hands with exchanges and organisations worldwide to celebrate World Investor Week (WIW) 2023. The event commenced with a gong ceremony held at the PSX Trading Hall.

PSX, an affiliate exchange of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), is hosting the WIW for the third consecutive year. This global event takes place from October 2 to 8, 2023, with the aim of promoting financial literacy and emphasizing the importance of investor education and protection. The gong was struck by chief guests, Abdul Rehman Warraich, Commissioner of the Securities Market Division at SECP, and Shoaib Javed Hussain, CEO of the State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan (SLIC). They were joined by PSX Board members, as well as PSX MD and CEO Farrukh H Khan.

Thanking all participants, Khan said, “PSX welcomes you all in marking World Investor Week. It is a matter of great satisfaction that all the Self-Regulatory Organisations (SROs) and stakeholders have also come forward to participate and play their role in World Investor Week 2023.”

He spoke of PSX’s dedication to financial education and investor awareness. He mentioned various initiatives, including in-person sessions, webinars, courses, workshops, and digital platforms like the PSX investor education portal, to promote financial literacy.

SECP commissioner highlighted the importance of investor education and awareness as effective tools for achieving financial inclusion, investor protection, and confidence. He announced SECP’s intention to establish a fund for promoting investor education and awareness through various media channels and educational programmes.

State Life CEO underscored the significance of fostering a savings culture for a secure financial future. He reiterated State Life’s commitment to supporting Pakistan’s capital markets and collaborating with regulators and government departments to encourage long-term savings.

The gong ceremony marked the beginning of a week dedicated to enhancing financial literacy and investor protection in Pakistan, with a focus on long-term economic security and growth.