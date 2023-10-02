JI to protest against inflation outside Governor House on 6th

Announcing to hold a sit-in outside the Sindh Governor House on October 6 to protest against inflation, the increase in the electricity tariff and petroleum products’ prices, and “unjust and excessive” taxes, the Jamaat-e-Islami’s Karachi chief said on Sunday that the demonstration would represent the aspirations of the entire nation.

Addressing an assembly of the JI’s cadres and office-bearers at the party’s city headquarters, Idara Noor-e-Haq, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said the politics of divide and rule has come to an end, as Karachiites have already announced their decision.

Rehman said the JI would contest the upcoming general elections and succeed with flying colours, adding that the party’s elected representatives have always voiced the aspirations of the nation, and never sold their mandate to feudal lords for perks and privileges.

He asked the party’s councillors to form neighbourhood committees to mobilise the masses for their due rights. He urged female councillors to form neighbourhood committees for women and play their due role strongly.

He also said that some quarters have been pumping air in the punctured balloon of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, but they need to know that a punctured balloon cannot be used again. Karachiites will never accept a party of “murderers, extortionists and agents of chaos”, he added.

The JI leader said the days of the Pakistan People Party’s (PPP) rule in Sindh are numbered. He said revolt against the PPP is brewing in the interior areas. “The PPP has always usurped the rights of the poor with the help of feudal lords and through patronising gangs.”

He also said the PPP has employed the same tactics in Karachi a few times. “The PPP installed its mayor after rigging the local government elections in an extremely fascist manner.” Rehman claimed that despite the installed mayor being a failure, the PPP decided to vacate three union committees for him to contest the elections with maximum chances to win.