Underpaid lawyers

This letter refers to the article ‘The good, bad, and discontented’ (September 28, 2023) by Aman Rehan. The article discusses the plight of fresh law graduates, in particular how they are very poorly paid. It also touches on how some law firms are reluctant to invest too much in fresh graduates due to fears that they will not stick with the firm for long and may choose to further their education or go into independent practice instead.
However, if these young lawyers were being compensated appropriately in the first place, they would probably be less likely to jump ship.
Saman Amjad
Sheikhupura
Upon assuming office, Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce and Industries Gohar Ejaz made an ambitious commitment...
According to the World Bank, poverty in Pakistan has risen from 34.3 per cent to 39.4 per cent over the past year,...
Anxiety and depression are increasing rapidly throughout Pakistan. The adverse economic climate is having an impact on...
This letter refers to the article ‘Fixing politics by non-political means’ by Husain Haqqani. The article raises...
The alarming rise in petrol prices is a threat to our industries, particularly construction, which is intrinsically...
This letter refers to the news story ‘Imran Khan’s lawyer, PML-N politician come to blows during TV talk show’ ....