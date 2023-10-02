Underpaid lawyers

This letter refers to the article ‘The good, bad, and discontented’ (September 28, 2023) by Aman Rehan. The article discusses the plight of fresh law graduates, in particular how they are very poorly paid. It also touches on how some law firms are reluctant to invest too much in fresh graduates due to fears that they will not stick with the firm for long and may choose to further their education or go into independent practice instead.

However, if these young lawyers were being compensated appropriately in the first place, they would probably be less likely to jump ship.

Saman Amjad

Sheikhupura