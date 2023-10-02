PMLN kick-starts polls campaign: ‘More powerful’ Nawaz returning to Pakistan: Maryam

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz while speaking with the media. — AFP/File

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz said on Sunday that the three-time former prime minister would return to the country on October 21 after becoming “more powerful”.

She was speaking at a public gathering, held to kick-start the PMLN’s election campaign from NA-123 Shahdara here. She claimed the PMLN supremo was coming back to steer the country out of all kinds of crises. “He will start a new era of progress, peace and employment for the youth and rid [the nation] of inflation.”

Nawaz would restore the country’s fragile economy and eliminate the menace of terrorism, she added. “People will prove on October 21 that only Nawaz Sharif is the leader.”

Maryam said the PMLN’s aim is welfare of people and correcting the system. “There will be only ruins in Pakistan if the development done by Nawaz Sharif is excluded,” she added.

Terming Nawaz the solution to all problems of the country, Maryam said: “An individual is not returning on October 21 but the country’s progress and peace are coming back.”

She urged the people to welcome their leader at Minar-e-Pakistan, Lahore.

“Several attempts were made to eliminate Nawaz Sharif,” she said, adding that he left accountability of his tormentors to Almighty Allah. Those who claimed Nawaz’s politics had ended, were now seeing that he was coming back with more strength.

Without naming Imran Khan, she said the one who stopped the development of the country was lying in garbage now.

During the public gathering, firecrackers were fired towards the public, resulting in a stampede and injuries to some children and youngsters. However, the situation was controlled promptly.

Later, Maryam Nawaz held consultations with the PMLN Lahore leadership and, as per sources, she gave a target of bringing 5,000 people from every constituency of Lahore to the airport.