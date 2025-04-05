Kelly Osbourne looks unrecognizable with trim figure

Kelly Osbourne stuns everyone after incredible weight loss

Kelly Osbourne made heads turn as she displayed her visibly thin figure after incredible weight loss.

The daughter of Ozzy Osbourne appeared in her new look as she visited an art gallery in Hollywood accompanied by her son, Sidney, and her mother Sharon Osbourne.

The 40-year-old had previously drawn backlash for her comments about Ozempic use.

Praising in an interview with E! News the effects of the diabetes medication that is also used for weight loss, Kelly candidly preferred it over 'boring' work out.

She even mentioned that the critics of the medication or a similar one are either those who are secretly doing it or are those who can't afford it.

In her recent sighting, the socialite donned a fitted white top, dark blue jeans and a grey blazer.

Kelly also accessorized with a pearl necklace and had her hair 'slicked up into a stylish high ponytail'.

Shocking fans with incredible transformation, the Changes hitmaker held her child – whose father is Slipknot DJ Sid Mason, against her hip.