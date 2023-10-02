Balochistan govt to crush terrorist groups with full force: Achakzai

In this picture released on September 30, 2023, shows Balochistan caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai speaking with the media. — Facebook/Jan Achakzai

QUETTA/BEIJING: Two days after a deadly suicide attack in Mastung that claimed over 50 lives, Balochistan caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai on Sunday said the provincial government would crush the terrorist groups with full force.

“Enough is enough. We will not wait for terrorists to come and attack. Now, we will go after them,” the caretaker minister said while addressing a press conference in Quetta.

Responding to a question, Jan Achakzai said that an investigation into the Mastung blast was under way and he could not share details of it. However, he vowed the government and law enforcement agencies would crush the terrorist groups with full force.

He said the forensic department of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) was carrying out an investigation into the Mastung bombing.

The minister claimed the suicide bomber was between 15 to 17 years of age, adding that teams have recovered some organs of the suicide bomber which, according to him, have been sent to Lahore for forensic.

Meanwhile, Achakzai also announced that the families of the martyrs would be provided financial assistance. Detailing the financial package, he said every martyr’s family would be given Rs1.5 million, while Rs0.5 million would be distributed among the critically injured and Rs0.2 million among nominally injured by the provincial government.

He further said the Balochistan government was also in talks with the Centre to improve the package. The minister further said that security protocols were being revisited in the wake of the incident and any loopholes would be plugged to ensure no security lapse occurs.

At least 60 people, including a cop died and 100 others sustained injuries, when a suicide bomber targeted an Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) procession in the remote district of Mastung, Balochistan.

Meanwhile, another suicide blast ripped through a mosque in KP’s Hangu, leaving five dead, including a policeman and 12 injured.

On the other hand, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message of condolence to President Arif Alvi over a series of bomb attacks that rocked the country.

In his message, Xi said that he was shocked to learn of the attacks which caused heavy casualties. On behalf of the Chinese government and people, Xi mourned deeply for the victims and conveyed sincere sympathies to the bereaved families and those injured.

The Chinese president emphasised that China resolutely opposes all forms of terrorism and will continue to firmly support Pakistan’s endeavors to maintain national stability and security.

On the same day, Chinese Premier Li Qiang also extended condolences to caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.