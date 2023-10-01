‘Intifada Continues’ photo exhibition held

On the occasion of an ‘Intifada Week of Palestine’ and Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (peace be upon him), the Palestine Foundation Pakistan set up a photo exhibition camp in Karachi focusing on Zionist atrocities on the Palestinian people.

The camp was titled ‘Intifada Continues’.

The exhibition was organized on the main procession route of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) at Khudadad Chowrangi and refreshments were given to the participants of the procession.

A large number of citizens attended the exhibition and saw pictures related to Zionist atrocities on the Palestinian people and the struggle of the Palestinian people (Intifada).

Leaders of political and religious parties, including Sindh Majlis Wahdat Muslimeen President Allama Baqir Zaidi along with Allama Mukhtar Imami, Syed Ali Hussain Naqvi, attended the show.

Mufti Abdul Majeed belonging to the Islamic Ideology Council, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Asrar Abbasi, women leaders Erum Butt and Khalida Iqbal, Sikh leader Mughan Singh, Christian leader Jameel Masih and others participated in the Intifada Continues camp and procession.

Secretary General Palestine Foundation Pakistan Dr Sabir Abu Maryam welcomed the guests and thanked them for their support and solidarity with the cause of Palestine.