Muzaffarabad traders up in arms after clash with police

MUZAFFARABAD: Traders on Saturday began shutting down shops after Shaukat Nawaz Mir, President of the traders body in Muzaffarabad, announced that they would protest against the harsh treatment of police towards the protesters in different AJK cities in recent days.
Authorities had launched an operation against the protesters who staged sit-ins at Rawalakot, Bagh and Kotli against high electricity bills.
With the announcement of Saturday’s strike, the Muzaffarabad traders also decided to lead a rally towards the Azadi Chowk. The police tried to stifle the protest by bringing down the camp of protesters set up at the Azadi Chowk early morning. Several leaders of the trading community along with protesters were arrested.
A large contingent of police was deployed in an attempt to stop the protesters from coming onto the main roads, as the situation was getting tense.
The police used tear gas and batons against the protesters after clashes broke out.
Reports said at least five people were arrested, including Faisal Jameel Kashmiri, a member of the Awami Action Committee. The clashes caused more people to take to the streets and the situation remained tense as of Saturday noon.
The volume of Afghan transit trade has increased by 2.5 billion dollars to 6.71 billion dollars in just one year
This ushers in a promising era for trade and economic relations between Pakistan and the GCC member states
Bankers, DFIs agreed on need for establishment of private equity, venture funds to serve as catalyst for economic...
He said, “It is the job of the Election Commission of Pakistan to hold elections"
Indian government will now take over diplomatic compound in caretaker capacity, one of Afghan officials says
It processed 2 mergers, approving 100% acquisition of Tabeer Energy Pvt Ltd, Tabeer Energy Marketing Pvt Ltd by...