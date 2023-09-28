Trader kidnapped from Saddar Bazaar

PESHAWAR: An elderly trader was kidnapped from the main Saddar Bazaar in Cantt in broad daylight as more incidents of kidnappings for ransom are being reported for the last few months.

The CCTV footage showed that kidnappers coming in a car picked up an elderly man from a shop in the main Saddar Bazaar. There was not much crowd at the time of the incident. Police officials said they had collected CCTV footage of all the routes through which the car took the mattress dealer Ikram Khan, around 80. They claimed they were investigating the incident. The trend is alarming as kidnapping for ransom had almost stopped in the past many years.

Many other incidents were reported from other parts of the provincial capital in the last many months, triggering fear among the people.However, police recently recovered two people from Sarband. The family had received calls for payment of Rs100 million ransom. The videos of torture on the kidnapped people had gone viral on social media.

Before that police recovered another person from Urmar village of Peshawar who was kidnapped from near the Motorway. The cops said the kidnappers were demanding 200,000 US dollars for the release.