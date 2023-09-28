Girls shine as BISE Abbottabad announces HSSC results

ABBOTTABAD: The girl students grabbed the top three positions as the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Abbottabad announced results of Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) examination here on Wednesday.

Announcing the results, Controller of Examination, BISE Abbottabad, Prof Babar Ayaz said that a total of 39625 students had appeared in the examination out of which 24832 were declared pass with a total pass percentage of 63.66 percent.

Amna Kashif of Peace Group of School and College, Mansehra, got overall first position by getting 1038 marks.The 2nd position was jointly shared by Amen Murtaza, and Mahroosh Tanveer, of the Tameer-i-e-Wattan Public School and College Abbottabad who got 1034 marks each. And the 3rd position was bagged by Wajiha Fiyaz of Tameer-e-Watan School and College Abbottabad with 1032 marks. All the top position holders belong to the pre-medical group.

In the Pre-Engineering Group, both the three top positions were captured by the students of the Tameer-e-Watan School. The firs position was lifted by Umme Habiba Malik with 1031 marks and Maryam got 2nd position by getting 1021 marks. The 3rd position was jointly shared by Mohazama of the same institution and Maryam Fareed of Dawn Public School and College Haripur by securing 1011 marks.

In Computer /General Science Group,1st position was grabbed by Syed Abdul Ahad of TWPSC Abbottabad who got 1005 Marks; 2nd position was jointly shared by Amber Bibi of Al-Quran Beacon Public School and College Mansehra and Umair Jawad Khawaja of Pakistan International Public School and College Abbottabad with 988 marks. The 3rd position was bagged by Noorul Ain of TWPSC Abbottabad with 985 marks.

In the Humanities group, Hifza Saleem of Government Post Graduate College for Women Haripur with 953 Marks got first position; Siddiqa Inayat of Government Girls College Ghandian Mansehra stood 2nd by securing 935 marks. And the 3rd position was won by Aleeza Shah of Punjab School and Degree College Swat Chowk, Haripur, with 918 marks.

A simple but colorful ceremony was held at the main Auditorium of BISE Abbottabad which was largely attended by the parents of the students.

BISE Abbottabad Chairman Muhammad Shafiq Awan said that merit was the basic tools for the marking of the papers and congratulated the position holders.