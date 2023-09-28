9 killed in rocket shell explosion in Kandhkot

SUKKUR: Nine people, including four children and two women, lost their lives while two women were injured on Wednesday when a rocket launcher shell exploded in a house in the Kandhkot district.
Reports said some shepherd children found a rocket shell somewhere and brought it to the house of Master Ali Nawaz Sabzoi in village Ali Nawaz Sabzoi in the limits of Ghora Ghat Police Station, Kashmore-Kandhkot district.
When the children attempted to break open it with stones, it exploded and killed nine people and injured two others.
Police and Rangers reached the spot and cordoned off the village. They shifted the dead and injured to hospital where they were identified as Ayaz, Niaz, Rashid, Mahmood, Hanifa, Rukhsar, Qurban and Shahzad Sabzoi.
The injured women were identified as Shaista and Safoora.
SSP Kashmore-Kandhkot Mir Rohail Khan Khoso confirmed the death of nine people. He said the injured women were referred to a Larkana hospital from Kandhkot.
The bodies of the deceased had been brought to Kandhkot Civil Hospital.
The SSP said all the deceased and injured belonged to the same family.
Sardar Tegho Khan Teghani, the chief of Sabzoi tribe, said the incident occurred due to Sundarani and Sawand’s ongoing feud. He said firing was taking place between the two clans on daily basis, creating panic and fear in the area people.
