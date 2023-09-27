Scholar defends M.Phil thesis

CHARSADDA: Samiullah Afridi, a student of the Pakhtunkhwa Study Centre, successfully defended his M.Phil thesis/viva and awarded him the degree at the Bacha Khan University, Charsadda, on Tuesday.

Dr Mohib Wazir of the Bacha Khan University, Charsadda (BKUC), was his supervisor while Dr Shakil Ahmad of the University of Peshawar was external examiner. Pakhtunkhwa Study Centre Chairperson Dr Kiran Saneen was also present on the occasion.