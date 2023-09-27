Scholar defends M.Phil thesis

CHARSADDA: Samiullah Afridi, a student of the Pakhtunkhwa Study Centre, successfully defended his M.Phil thesis/viva and awarded him the degree at the Bacha Khan University, Charsadda, on Tuesday.
Dr Mohib Wazir of the Bacha Khan University, Charsadda (BKUC), was his supervisor while Dr Shakil Ahmad of the University of Peshawar was external examiner. Pakhtunkhwa Study Centre Chairperson Dr Kiran Saneen was also present on the occasion.
PESHAWAR: Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority continuing its operations against adulteration mafia...
LANDIKOTAL: A senior customs official here on Tuesday said that the Pakistan Customs had adopted a zero tolerance...
PESHAWAR: A 4-member female gang involved in stealing mobile phones, cash and other valuables from women in Bus Rapid...
KALAYA: The journalists’ fraternity on Tuesday condemned the expulsion of a journalist from South Waziristan tribal...
PESHAWAR: Ambassador of the Republic of Poland to Pakistan, Maciej Pisarski, visited the Department of International...
PESHAWAR: The Center for Intelligent Systems and Networks Research , University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar...