 
close
Wednesday September 27, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Man found dead in house

By Our Correspondent
September 27, 2023

LAHORE: The bullet-riddled body of a young man was recovered from a house in the Sundar police area on Tuesday. The victim was identified as Abdullah Jahangir. The house inmates found him lying dead with a pistol. The police collected the evidence and shifted the body to the morgue.