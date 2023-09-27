Cyber bandits

Cybercrime has become an increasingly prevalent issue in our society. With the rise of technology, criminals have found new ways to exploit and harm individuals and businesses. This alarming trend necessitates immediate action. Cybercriminals employ sophisticated methods to exploit individuals and businesses, leading to financial losses and reputational damage. I firmly believe that we must all take proactive steps to protect ourselves and our community from the dire consequences of cybercrime.

Individuals must strengthen their online security, while businesses need to bolster cyber security protocols. Law-enforcement agencies must intensify efforts to apprehend cybercriminals and governments should enact legislation to fortify cyber security.

Leema MWK Niazi

Karachi