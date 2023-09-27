IHC seeks record of Sanjrani brother’s appointment, residence allotment

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) building can be seen in this picture. — Geo News

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday reserved its judgment in a case pertaining to illegal allotment of a government accommodation to Raziq Sanjrani, brother of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

The court also sought record from ministries of housing, petroleum and Establishment Division pertaining to allotment of government residence and appointment of Raziq Sanjrani.

Justice Babar Sattar heard the contempt of court case against Sanjrani pertaining to the matter.

At the outset of the hearing, the counsel for Sanjrani adopted the stance that the said house had been surrendered.

The bench inquired from the officials of the Ministry of Petroleum and Establishment Division about the record pertaining to the appointment of Sanjrani.

The official said the appointment had been made under Aghaz-e-Haqooq-e Balochistan.

The court noted that Saindak Metals had appointed Sanjrani as director of the company in 2008 for a period of three years.

The official of Establishment Division adopted the stance that the said appointment was made on the recommendation of chief minister Balochistan.

Justice Sattar said that the court had sought the record to ascertain under what laws, Sanjrani was given government accommodation of Category-I, asking, “Who was paying the rent of the house?”

The official of the housing ministry said that they served a voucher of expenditures of the house to the concerned company after every three months.

The court observed federal secretaries had been facing problems in getting houses in capital while the ministry was busy in issuance of vouchers. It said that the court was serving a second notice, adding that it would initiate a contempt of court proceeding.

Despite regularization of services, Sanjrani would remain the servant of the company, it added. The court adjourned further hearing till next date.