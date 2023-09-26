IU celebrates alumnus Samina’s achievements

Islamabad:Iqra University (IU) is proud to celebrate the remarkable achievements of its distinguished alumna Samina Majeed. Hailing from Hyderabad, Hunza, Majeed graduated in Fashion Designing from Iqra University in 2022.
Ms. Majeed represented Pakistan with great honour in the AFL Asian Games 2023 in Thailand, showcasing her talents as a footy player. This achievement follows her previous representation of Pakistan in Footy 2017 in Australia. Looking ahead with determination, Ms. Majeed eagerly anticipates the International World Cup 2024 in Singapore, where she will once again wear the Pakistani jersey with pride. Samina’s journey from Iqra University graduate to international athlete is an inspiring example of the institution's commitment to nurturing talent and empowering individuals to shine on the global stage.
Rawalpindi:Punjab Arts Council on Monday organized a Mehfil-e-Sama in connection with Eid Milad-ul-Nabi ...
Rawalpindi:To control the spread of pink eye virus Rawalpindi Eye Donors Organisation held a medical camp today at...
Islamabad:Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan on Monday said that the government has planned to...
Islamabad:Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Madad Ali Sindhi visited the National Vocational...
Islamabad:With the World Contraception Day being marked today, experts have highlighted the issue of unmet...
Islamabad:With only two days left in the Eid Milad-un-Nabi marking the birthday of the holy Prophet , the devotees in...