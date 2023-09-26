IU celebrates alumnus Samina’s achievements

Islamabad:Iqra University (IU) is proud to celebrate the remarkable achievements of its distinguished alumna Samina Majeed. Hailing from Hyderabad, Hunza, Majeed graduated in Fashion Designing from Iqra University in 2022.

Ms. Majeed represented Pakistan with great honour in the AFL Asian Games 2023 in Thailand, showcasing her talents as a footy player. This achievement follows her previous representation of Pakistan in Footy 2017 in Australia. Looking ahead with determination, Ms. Majeed eagerly anticipates the International World Cup 2024 in Singapore, where she will once again wear the Pakistani jersey with pride. Samina’s journey from Iqra University graduate to international athlete is an inspiring example of the institution's commitment to nurturing talent and empowering individuals to shine on the global stage.