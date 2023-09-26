Capital’s waste management system to be further improved

Islamabad:Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan on Monday said that the government has planned to further improve the waste management system in the federal capital.

Addressing the launching ceremony of environment-friendly incinerator at Karpa, the minister said that the federal capital has 5,000 kg of hospital waste. He said that the country is facing the challenges of climate change. "Our job is to provide the best health facilities to the people. If the health system is better, the health of the people will be better.”

He said, "We are trying to provide the best health facilities to the people with the available resources.” He said that the government will improve facilities at Basic Health Units in the federal capital. "We are going to digitise the system.” He said the country is facing many channels like flood, climate change etc. He said that the primary health care system needs to be strengthened. He said that Pakistan is the signatory of Universal Health Coverage and steps are being taken in this regard.