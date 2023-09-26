Confirmation of another 152 dengue cases, takes tally to over 1,700

Rawalpindi:As many as 152 individuals have tested positive for dengue fever from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in the last two days apart from the cases reported in the region from other districts of the country taking the total number of cases so far registered in the region to well over 1,740 of which 1,657 are residents of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Monday has revealed that to date, a total of 738 patients have been reported from Islamabad Capital Territory and 919 from Rawalpindi district while as many as 87 patients belonging to other districts of the country have reported at the healthcare facilities operating in the twin cities. On the weekend, 94 confirmed cases of dengue fever were reported from Rawalpindi district. The number of cases being tested positive from the district is on the rise for the last one week or so. On Monday morning, a total of 125 dengue fever patients were undergoing treatment at the public sector hospitals in Rawalpindi of which 102 had already been tested positive for the infection.

Of the confirmed dengue fever patients undergoing treatment at the hospital in Rawalpindi, 75 are residents of Rawalpindi, 24 are from Islamabad, two from Attock and one from Chakwal. Nine of the admitted patients were in critical condition on Monday. It is, however, encouraging that the infection has so far claimed no life in Rawalpindi district and the federal capital. According to health experts, it is time for individuals to take extraordinary measures to avoid mosquito bites as the peak season for transmission of dengue fever in this region of the country has already set in. The maximum number of dengue fever cases from the region is reported from September to November.