Trust to support deserving students

LAHORE:An MoU has been signed between Punjab University of Technology, Rasul (PUTR) and Allah Walay Trust (AWT) under which the AWT will provide financial support to deserving students of the university.

According to a press release, PUTR is the 8th public sector university to benefit from this AWT initiative, and the first one located outside Lahore. Under this agreement, 100 students pursuing professional degrees at PUTR will receive financial assistance, allowing them to pursue their academic aspirations without the burden of financial constraints. The signing ceremony was attended by the Chairman AWT, Shahid Lone, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rauf-e-Azam, Director of the Scholarships Programme AWT Prof Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt, and the Registrar of PUTR Engr M Arshad. Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt emphasised that this initiative by AWT will alleviate the financial burden faced by students from marginalised families, allowing them to complete their degrees without undue financial stress and enabling them to concentrate on their studies. This initiative is poised to have a significant impact and bring about a qualitative change in society.