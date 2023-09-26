Azerbaijan vows to guarantee rights of Karabakh Armenians

BAKU: Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev promised on Monday that the rights of ethnic Armenians in the Nagorno-Karabakh region would be protected after Baku seized control of the breakaway enclave.

“Despite what happened five days ago, we began sending humanitarian aid to Azerbaijan´s Karabakh region. Fuel, foodstuffs, medicines were sent,” Aliyev said during a meeting with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“This shows once again that Karabakh´s residents -- regardless of their ethnicity -- are citizens of Azerbaijan. Their rights will be guaranteed by the Azerbaijani state.”

Azerbaijan´s leader said he was “confident that the process of reintegration of Karabakh´s Armenians into Azerbaijani society will be successful”.

Meeting in Azerbaijan´s exclave of Nakhichevan, Aliyev and Erdogan hailed the defeat of separatist forces in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Erdogan, a key supplier of advanced weaponry to Baku, lauded Azerbaijan´s “historic success” and said the military operation had spared civilians.

“The window of opportunity has opened to settle the situation in the region. This opportunity must not be missed,” Erdogan said. “We expect from the Armenian side that they will shake the hand stretched out to them in peace and will take sincere steps.”

The meeting came as thousands of ethnic Armenian residents of Nagorno-Karabakh streamed out of the enclave. Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars over Nagorno-Karabakh during the past three decades, marked by forced displacement on both sides.

Meanwhile, thousands of refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh streamed into Armenia on Monday, as the leaders of Azerbaijan and ally Turkey hailed Baku´s victory over the rebel enclave at a summit.While Azerbaijan showcased its regional alliances, Russia hit back at embattled Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan after he blamed Moscow for the swift defeat of the breakaway territory.

Several days after the fighting, the first refugees arrived in Armenia on Sunday and 6,650 people have so far entered, Yerevan said on Monday. AFP reporters saw the refugees crowding into a humanitarian hub set up in a local theatre in the city of Goris to register for transport and housing.

“We lived through terrible days,” said Anabel Ghulasyan, 41, from the village of Rev, known as Shalva in Azeri. She arrived in Goris with her family by minibus, carrying her belongings in bags.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars in the last three decades over Nagorno-Karabakh, a majority ethnic Armenian enclave within the internationally recognised border of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan launched a lightning operation on September 19 to seize control of the territory, forcing the separatists to lay down their arms under the terms of a ceasefire agreed the following day. It followed a nine-month blockade of the region by Baku that caused shortages of key supplies.

The separatists have said 200 people were killed in last week´s fighting. Baku announced two of its soldiers also died when a mine hit their vehicle on Sunday. Azerbaijan´s state media said officials held a second round of peace talks with Nagorno-Karabakh´s ethnic Armenian community aimed at “reintegrating” them.