Teaching a man to fish

One of the primary factors contributing to beggary is the lack of education and skills among individuals who find themselves in this predicament. Without access to quality education and opportunities for skill development, many are left without viable employment prospects. This educational deficit not only limits their chances of escaping poverty but also perpetuates a cycle of beggary, as subsequent generations may follow the same path.

Economic instability and poverty are other significant catalysts for beggary. Implementing and enforcing laws and regulations against beggary is a crucial step. Simultaneously, efforts should be directed toward poverty alleviation, providing quality education, and creating employment opportunities for the most vulnerable segments of society.

Mujeeb Ali Samo

Larkana