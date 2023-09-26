It is disheartening to see innocent citizens becoming victims of theft, robbery, and other criminal activities. I urge the government and law-enforcement agencies to increase their efforts in combating street crime. This can be achieved through the deployment of more police personnel in vulnerable areas, improving surveillance systems, and implementing effective crime prevention strategies.
Additionally, I encourage fellow citizens to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to protect themselves and their belongings. Avoiding isolated areas, traveling in groups, and staying aware of ones surroundings can help reduce the risk of becoming a victim of street crime.
Hania Khursheed
Karachi
