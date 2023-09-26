Imran Riaz ‘recovered’, reaches home

ISLAMABAD: Anchorperson and YouTuber Imran Riaz Khan was “recovered” Monday and reached his home safely, according to District Police Officer Sialkot Hassan Iqbal, after going missing for nearly five months, reports Geo News.

The journalist was arrested on May 11 from the Sialkot Airport under 3MPO after the May 9 protests that broke out throughout the country following PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest from Islamabad High Court.

Riaz left in a private car after his release from the district jail on May 12. The Lahore High Court (LHC) was informed on May 15 that the anchorperson was released from jail after taking an undertaking in writing.

After remaining missing for a considerable period of time, the Punjab police chief was given “a last opportunity” by the LHC on September 20 to recover Riaz by September 26. Riaz’s lawyer, also in his post on, X wrote: “By God’s special blessing, grace and mercy, I have brought back my prince.”

He said: “It took a lot of time due to the pile of difficulties, the last limit of understanding of the matter, a weak judiciary and the current ineffective public constitution and legal helplessness.”

The lawyer further wrote: “Despite the unspeakable circumstances, Allah Almighty showed us this best day. Only limitless gratitude right now.” In a post on X — formerly called Twitter — the Sialkot police said: “Journalist/anchor Mr Imran Riaz Khan has been safely recovered. He is now with his family.”