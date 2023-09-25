CPEC projectsExperts see revolution in agri sector

CHARSADDA: A two-day international conference on the advantages of agriculture within the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was convened at the Bacha Khan University, where scientists and researchers from across the country participated.

Speakers on the occasion said the CPEC project promises a revolution in the field of agriculture, alongside various other sectors in Pakistan, adding that new research and modern methods are expected to enhance crop production.

On the concluding day of the conference, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Bashir Ahmed distributed certificates to the participants.Notable participants in the conference included Prof Dr Zahid Anwar from the China Study Centre, University of Peshawar, Dr Muhammad Aarif from Agriculture University Peshawar, and Prof Dr Atta-ur-Rahman from the University of Peshawar, who presented their research studies during the event.

The organisers emphasised that Pakistan, being an agrarian nation, stands to gain significantly from the agriculture sector under the CPEC initiative.

Therefore, new projects initiated in the field of agriculture under CPEC are expected to contribute to self-sufficiency in food production.Moreover, it was highlighted during the event that women in the province could also benefit from the agriculture sector under the CPEC.