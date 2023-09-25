Nowshera school organises first reunion

NOWSHERA: The City School held its first-ever reunion for both current and former students on Sunday.

The event brought together students, teachers, and alumni. The joy was evident on the faces of the attendees as they reunited with old friends and mentors.The ceremony was organised by a committee comprising Hassam Khan Afridi, Barrister Daman Nafees Shafiq, Barrister Rohan Nafees Shafiq, Syed Hassan Abbas Shah, Dilawar Khatak, Roshan Salim, Miss Aleeha Babar, and Miss Lalaen Jahan.

At the ceremony, senior students addressed their juniors and encouraged them to focus on studies and innovative educational approaches, instead of rote learning.The school’s principal, Sameera Khalid, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to reunite the alumni who have left the school and the current students.