317 benefit from US-funded research project

LAHORE:Kinnaird College for Women recently hosted the closing ceremony of the project ‘Globalising Research and Teaching of American Literature’ held under the US- Pakistan University Partnership Grants programme.

Around 317 participants, including 67 benefited directly and 250 participants benefited indirectly from this project. According to a press release, this programme was funded by the US government and was administered by USEFP. Around eight main courses were offered to 65 participants (the mode of learning was hybrid i.e., physical, and online), 10 focused workshops, and a conference at the end was arranged to reach a broader audience. Principal of Kinnaird College Prof Dr Rukhsana David, USEFP representative Shahram Niazi and others were present while Ms Kristin Hawkins- US Consul General Lahore was the chief guest. The programme targeted outreach and training of female practitioners from far-flung universities all over Pakistan namely, Sialkot, Multan, Sargodha, Gilgit, Lahore etc. with focused teaching and research needs. The training programme added value to their university curriculum and professional profile. This multicultural mix of researchers and trainees brought diverse perspectives on sharing best practices.

Ms Kristin Hawkins and the vice-chancellors of the partner universities also addressed the audience.