Beyond urging

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has, once again, urged Pakistan to tax the rich and protect the poor. But what good is there in just urging? Urging someone often does not work.

If the IMF is serious about taxing the rich and protecting the poor then it must set such terms in the conditions it sets before giving funds to a country. That would be much more effective than the current approach of encouraging certain steps from the sidelines

Anwar Sayab Khan

Bannu