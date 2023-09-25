PTI leadership wants reconciliation: Durrani

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Functional (PML-F) Secretary General and former Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Muhammad Ali Durrani has said that the current leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf does not want conflict but reconciliation.

Talking to a news channel, Muhammad Ali Durrani, who is considered close to the establishment, said that the agenda of his meetings was what the people wanted. “Wherever I go now, I see the problems of the people,” he added. The senior politician has been meeting leaders of various political parties these days while he has also met President Dr. Arif Alvi in in the last few weeks, apart from meeting a PTI delegation.

He said, “If you see the desire of the people, you will know that the people want the situation of conflict in the country to be reduced and the people think that their problems will also be reduced by easing the situation.” The senior politician said that in all the meetings held with the President, the leadership of PTI and its other leaders, he had realized that the PTI leadership did not want confrontation at all. “They want reconciliation. This is a positive thought, as a result of which I hope that the ways will emerge that will take the country out of the problems it is facing at the moment,” he added.

He said that he had not met Imran Khan, but according to those who met with him, the PTI chairman was ready to talk to everyone at every level. He said that Imran Khan would not want anyone to be kicked out; he would not want anyone to be minus one, obviously no party would want it. The former senator said that Imran Khan wanted a reconciliation that leads to the progress of the country and democracy. He said the PTI leadership believes that people, who wanted confrontation, have left the party.