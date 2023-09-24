Pakistan is one of the most polluted countries in the world, particularly in terms of air pollution. Emissions from old vehicles, irresponsible burning of waste, and unregulated industrial emissions have led to our country having among the most toxic air in the world.

This polluted air is leading to health problems among people including asthma and lung infections, cutting life expectancy by up to four years in cities like Lahore. We have to stop burning waste, including agricultural waste, out in the open and come with more stringent emissions standards for vehicles and industries.

Jawad Javed Palijo

Sujawal Town