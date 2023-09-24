Niaz, Waqar shine for Peshawar in Quaid Trophy

LAHORE: Peshawar's Niaz Khan took five wickets while Waqar Ahmed was holding the fort at 93 to keep their team floating in their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy third round match against Rawalpindi on Saturday.

As a result of the excellent bowling of Peshawar region's fast bowler Niaz Khan, Rawalpindi were bowled out for 137 runs in the first innings.

On the second day of the match in Abbottabad, Rawalpindi started the innings on 46 runs with three wickets out. Niaz took 5 wickets by giving 53 runs. Abbas Afridi dismissed three and Sajid Khan dismissed two players.

At the end of play, Peshawar scored 186 runs in their first innings and four of their players were dismissed. Waqar Ahmed is not out on 93 runs with the help of fourteen fours.

The second day's game between Multan Region and Lahore Region Whites at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore was not possible due to rain. On the first day Multan Region had scored 196 runs for three wickets.

Faisalabad Region scored 211 runs for eight wickets against Lahore Region Blues on the second day of the match at Pindi Cricket Stadium. Abu Bakr Khan scored 63 runs and Ali Shan scored 55 runs. Ali Shafiq took 4 wickets for 36 runs.

On the second day of the match between Karachi Whites and FATA at Shoaib Akhtar Stadium, Pindi, FATA won the toss and allowed Karachi Region Whites to bat, who scored 64 runs for 4 wickets in 32 overs. The first day of this match was washed out.