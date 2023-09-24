Mohsin, Haris take Sialkot to towering total against Quetta

LAHORE: Centuries by Mohsin Riaz and Haris Sohail lifted Sialkot to a towering total against Quetta during their Mohammad Haneef Trophy match on Saturday.

At Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium, Sialkot started the day at 276 for three. Mohsin Riaz and Haris Sohail were set on the crease.

The two shared a partnership of 146 runs after which Mohsin was removed by Bakhtiuat Khan. He departed after scoring a magnificent 142. Ammad Butt, who replaced Mohsin on the crease, carried the momentum.

A partnership of 131 runs between Haris and Ammad further helped Sialkot dominate over the Quetta bowlers. Ammad lost his wicket when the side was standing at 505. Sialkot declared at 505 for five, and invited Quetta to bat.

Opener Mohammad Ibrahim Snr and number three batter Abdul Wahid Bangalzai both lost their wickets cheaply. Hazrat Wali, the Quetta opener, attempted to give his side a solid start to ensure that they remained in the game despite the mammoth total produced in the first innings. However, he was dismissed for 42 runs.

Quetta, having lost their two most important batter – Wali and Abdul Wahid – found themselves in a tricky situation by the time stumps were called. They were 87 for three, trailing by 418 runs.

Karachi Blues v DM Jamali (Rahim Yar Khan Cricket Stadium)

Karachi Blues began their day at 290 for seven and were bowled out for 303.

DM Jamali had an unimpressive outing with the bat. They were bowled out for only 117 runs with just two batters crossing the 20 run-mark.

Saqib and Aarish Ali Khan, with three wickets each, were the main wicket takers.

Secure in the game leading by 186 runs, Karachi began batting for the second time. They ended the day at 117 for three.

Larkana v AJK (Mirpur Cricket Stadium)

AJK won the toss and elected to bowl first. Larkana had an unimpressive start to the game. They lost four wickets. Umer Khalid, Malhar Rasool, Israr Ul Haq and Hamesh Kumar all departed without adding much to the scoreboard.

Faizan Saleem and Basit Ali were incredible with the new ball, bagging two wickets each and pushing Larkana on the backfoot early in the game.

Larkana ended the day at 41 for four, with Ishfaque Ahmed and Faraz Aziz on the crease.

Bahawalpur v Abbottabad (Multan Cricket Stadium)

At the start of the day, Abbottabad had lost three wickets with 76 runs on the board. They were trailing by 142 runs.

Afaq Ahmed, who registered a century to his name, kept the scorecard flowing while the rest of his colleagues could not stay on the crease long. The second highest scorer from the side was Ahmed Khan, who scored 34 runs.

Shayan Khalil got three wickets, while Mohammad Junaid, Faizan Zafar and Mohammad Umair got two wickets each.

Abbottabad got 253 runs before they were bowled out.

At the start of Bahawalpur’s second batting innings, the game stood in the balance with the side trailing by under 50 runs.

However, Bahawalpur lost two wickets by the end of the day, including the set batter Ibrar Amin who was run-out. They ended the day at 42 for two.

Scores in brief

Larkana v AJK (Mirpur Cricket Stadium)

Larkana: 41-4 in 17 overs (Faraz Aziz 10*; Faizan Saleem 2-10, Basit Ali 2-13)

Sialkot v Quetta (Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium)

Sialkot: 505-5 (dec) in 159.4 overs (Mohsin Riaz 142, Haris Sohail 105*; Jalat Khan 2-142)

Quetta: 87-3 in 28 overs (Hazrat Wali 42; Usman Khalid 2-10)