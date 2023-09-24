Sindh bans pillion riding

The Sindh government has imposed a ban on pillion riding in connection with the Chup Tazia procession to be held on 8th Rabiul Awwal (Sept 25) and 12th Rabiul Awwal (Sept 29) on a recommendation from the IGP.

In the Karachi range, the ban has been imposed on 11th and 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal in Zone Central, 8th, 11th and 12th Rabi-ul -Awwal in Zone East and 7th, 8th, 11th and 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal in District South and Keamari of the Zone South.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh home department, the ban has been imposed in 13 districts of Sindh, including Hyderabad, Dadu, Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Larkana, Qambar, Jacobabad, Kashmore, and Shaheed Benazirabad.