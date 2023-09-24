Sepoy martyred during IBO against terrorists in Mir Ali

RAWALPINDI: Security forces conducted an intelligence based operation (IBO) in general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan District on Saturday, says ISPR press release.
During conduct of operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists. Own troops effectively engaged terrorists’ location. However, during the operation, Sepoy Shakeel Shafqat (age 21 years, resident of District Khanewal), having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat.
Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorist found in the area. Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.
