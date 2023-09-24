SC issues proposed cause list for four weeks

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Saturday issued in advance proposed cause list of cases for the four weeks commencing from Monday October 2, 2023. In the meeting, recently held by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and senior pusine judge with the elected representatives of Pakistan Bar Council and Supreme Court Bar Association, the elected representatives had requested that the monthly proposed cause list be issued to enable the ASCs, AOR and the parties to fully prepare their cases and to attend the court.

“The proposed cause list for the four weeks commencing from Monday 2 October, 2023 has been issued,” a press release issued by the PR department of SC said, adding that adjustments therein may be requested as mentioned therein.

It further stated that in the interest of transparency, the number of cases filed each week and disposed by the Supreme Court will also be issued. “From Monday, 18th September 2023 to Friday, 22nd September, both days inclusive, 225 cases were filed and 205 (excluding CMAs) were disposed of,” the press release added.