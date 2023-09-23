Government employees want accounts officer to work from LSW

WANA: Though the Lower South Waziristan has become a separate district, the district accounts officer is sitting in Tank district, which is 160 km away from Wana and this is causing problems for the government employees.

The previous government of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had announced to bifurcate South Waziristan into lower and upper districts. However, problems started arising due to the slow process of bifurcation.

The government employees, including the police, are facing difficulties as the district accounts officer is working from Tank district. The contractors and common people are also facing difficulties.

The police and other government officials are forced to travel 160 km to Tank in connection with their official work, spending thousands of rupees. When contacted, District Accounts Officer Israr Khan said that due to the slow bifurcation process, we have not received the proper provision of the Social Action Programme (SAP) from the office of Accountant General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that was the main reason he was sitting in Tank. He also cited the lack of backup staff and the auditor to sign and seal the cheques. The official said that until the provision of the Social Action Programme (SAP) came from the AG office, they would continue running official matters from Tank.

“We will go to Lower South Waziristan when the SAP issue is resolved,” he added.Meanwhile, Awami National Party leader Ayaz Wazir while talking to the media, said that there was no justification for the district accounts officer to sit in another district after the establishment of a separate district of Lower South Waziristan. He asked the accountant general Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the provincial government to direct the district accounts officer to move to his own district.