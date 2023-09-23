PIMS continues receiving dengue patients

Islamabad: As many as 24 dengue patients are admitted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Dr. Mubasher Daha spokesperson to the hospital’s Executive Director said.
He said that due to dengue, seven new patients have admitted to the hospital during the last 24 hours adding that so far there has been no death due to dengue in PIMS hospital, Dr. Mubasher Daha said.
In view of the threat of dengue, 10 beds have been allocated in PIMS, Dr. Mubasher Daha said. He said that spraying is also being done in PIMS to prevent mosquitoes. Executive Director PIMS Dr. Imran Sikandar was taking serious steps to deal with dengue, Dr. Mubasher Daha added.
