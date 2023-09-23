72 shops sealed for violating business hours restriction

LAHORE:The district administration in an operation sealed 72 businesses and shops in the provincial capital during the last 24 hours.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider told the media on Friday that Rs160,000 fine was also imposed on five shops over violating business hours restriction imposed by the government. She explained that 28 shops were sealed in Model Town tehsil, while 23 shops were sealed in Cantt and 21 were sealed in Raiwind and other tehsils.

She said that the businesses outlets were operating after 11:00 pm which was the violation of the rules. She said that shops could be operated till 10:00 pm from Monday to Thursday and 11:00 pm from Friday to Sunday as per rules. The DC warned the business operators to observe official timings; otherwise, strict action would be taken against them as anti-smog campaign was effectively under way.