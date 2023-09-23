India flayed for murder of Sikh leader in Canada

LAHORE:Tanzeem-i-Islami ameer Shujauddin Shaikh has said India has been proved as a terrorist country with undeniable evidence in the assassination of a pro-Khalistan Sikh leader Hardeep Singh in Canada.

The Indian diplomat who is the head of 'RAW' in Canada planned this murder and executed this target killing, he said while addressing a gathering on Friday. He said India has been falsely accusing Pakistan of supporting terrorists for a long time, but now it has been proved that India itself carries out terrorism at the global level. The arrest of ‘RAW’ spy Kulbhushan Jadhav carrying out terrorism in Pakistan is a living proof of India's global terrorist network. He said massive genocide of Muslims in Indian-held Kashmir and elsewhere in India, besides enacting anti-Muslim laws by Modi's regime proved without doubts that India officially exterminates and persecute religious minorities. He said Indian agencies were behind countless incidents of subversive activities and terrorism in all the neighboring countries.

He urged Muslim rulers to immediately impose an economic and diplomatic boycott on India for involvement in atrocities in Kashmir and terrorism in other countries, to provide justice to the victims of Indian terrorism.