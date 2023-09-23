Apathetic measure

Out of all the many crises facing our country, our economic catastrophe is arguably the worst of the lot. Inflation has crossed all limits, leading to widespread suffering and anger among the people. Some have taken to the streets in protest against the caretaker government’s decision to raise fuel and energy prices. People do not know how they are going to manage their expenses or feed their families on their current wages.

The authorities do not appear to care about the impact raising fuel prices to new heights has on ordinary people. It seems the incumbent government is more concerned about the opinion of the IMF as opposed to that of the people.

Aftab Suleman

Tando Allahyar