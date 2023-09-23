9/11 detainee tortured by CIA ruled unfit for trial: report

WASHINGTON: A judge at the US military tribunal in Guantanamo Bay on Thursday ruled that a Yemeni detainee who was tortured by the CIA is unfit to stand trial in a death-penalty case, US media reported.
Ramzi bin al-Shibh, 51, had been scheduled to be one of five defendants in a trial related to the September 11, 2001, attacks on US cities by al-Qaeda that left almost 3,000 people dead. But Colonel Matthew McCall, a military judge, said the prisoner was too psychologically damaged to help defend himself, The New York Times reported.
Doctors at the US base on the eastern tip of Cuba diagnosed Bin al-Shibh with post-traumatic stress disorder and secondary psychotic features, as well as a delusional disorder. The military psychiatrists said his condition left him “unable to understand the nature of the proceedings against him or cooperate intelligently” with his legal defense team, the Times reported.
Bin al-Shibh has for years complained of being “tormented by invisible forces that caused his bed and cell to vibrate and that stung his genitals, depriving him of sleep,” the paper added. Bin al-Shibh´s defense lawyer has claimed that his client was tortured by the CIA and went insane as a result of what the agency called enhanced interrogation techniques, that included sleep deprivation, waterboarding and beatings.
Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir meeting with Daniel Rosen, the Vice Chairman of the...
KORNIDZOR, Armenia: Nagorno-Karabakh separatists said on Friday they were negotiating the withdrawal of their troops...
OTTAWA: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met on Friday with close ally Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on a visit...
MANILA: Thousands of people were warned to stay indoors and many schools were shut on Friday as a thick haze blanketed...
NEW YORK: US Senator Robert Menendez of New Jersey, a Democrat and the powerful head of the Senate Foreign Relations...
WASHINGTON: A recording was released on Friday of a 911 emergency call from a homeowner reporting that the pilot of a...